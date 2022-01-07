Here comes the weekend and a warm-up is on the way for the first part of it. Then, cooler air returns to start the upcoming week.

Watch for a few areas of patchy fog overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning. Then, we turn mostly sunny with highs climbing into the mid 70s.

A cold front swings through early Sunday morning. This will bring temperatures back down into the 50s through the beginning of next week.

A few showers will be possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Right now we will hold rain chances at 30% for Wednesday night.