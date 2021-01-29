KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, January 29, 2021

The clouds that we have seen across the Concho Valley on our Friday will continue to stick with us through the night. Then, the winds really start to pick up into the day on Saturday.

A wind advisory goes into effect Saturday morning at 3 AM for Tom Green, Coke, Sterling, Irion, Concho, McCulloch, and Runnels counties until 6 PM on Saturday. We will likely see wind speeds in the 25-30 mph range during the day on Saturday, with wind gust of up to 45 mph.

Winds will calm down and skies will clear out behind a cold front on Saturday afternoon. Then, we will start out next week with highs in the low 60s, before returning to the low 70s by the middle of next week.

Another front is expected to make its way through the area by the end of next week. This will bring daytime highs back into the low 60s to end out next workweek.