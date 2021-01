We had a sunny Friday across the Concho Valley with warmer temperatures. This weekend brings more clouds and a chance for showers.

We will see clouds and a few areas of patchy fog develop overnight tonight. We will see a cloudy Saturday across much of the area, with temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunday night brings another cold front with the chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm Sunday night. The front brings cooler and clear conditions into the beginning of the workweek.