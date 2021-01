It was a windy Friday as a large upper level low pressure system passed to our northwest. The weekend brings really nice weather, before another chance of clouds and some rain next week.

This weekend, we will see plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s. This nice weather will last through Monday.

Then, a cold front swings through with the chance for some showers on Tuesday. Cloudy weather sticks around with slight chances for rain through the end of the workweek.