KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, January 1, 2021

Welcome to a new year! While we may have started out the early hours of 2021 with snow on the ground across the Concho Valley, much of that has started to fade into a memory.

Much of the area saw a good amount of snowfall accumulation on NYE. Most of the area saw 2-5″, while places like Sterling City picked up 9″.

As we go forward, there will be a warming trend into the first week of the new year, with plenty of sunshine. We will see another cold front move through by the middle of next week, this one looks to remain dry.