It has been a sun filled Friday, and we will continue to see more sun as we go into the weekend. Then, we will see a return to winter next week.

This weekend brings sunny and warm temperatures, with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. This warm weather will likely spill over into our Monday with mostly sunny conditions.

A cold front will bring really cold air into the area by the middle of next week. Daytime highs could be in the 50s and 40s through the end of next week.