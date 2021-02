More sun and warmer temperatures are on the way to the Concho Valley this weekend and into next week.

This weekend will bring sun, more melting snow and much warmer temperatures into the 50s and low 60s. Things will remain quiet into the beginning of next week.

We could even see a few days reach into the low 70s by the middle of next week. Another cold front is expected to swing through by the end of next week, bringing slightly cooler conditions to the area.