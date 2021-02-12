KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, February 12, 2021

Here in the Concho Valley we are bracing for another winter storm to impact the region. This one will likely bring snow, strong winds, and dangerous temperatures.

Over the weekend, we will see a chance for some wintery mix on Saturday, with highs in the 20’s. Sunday and Sunday night bring chances for snow and temperatures in the 20s.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Sunday morning and will last until lunchtime on Monday. Sunday night we will be expecting heavy snow, winds of 20-25 mph, windchills below zero, and near whiteout conditions.

These snowy and extremely cold conditions will last through the morning on Monday. Stay tuned for further updates on this dangerous weather situation.