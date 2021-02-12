KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, February 12, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here in the Concho Valley we are bracing for another winter storm to impact the region. This one will likely bring snow, strong winds, and dangerous temperatures.

Over the weekend, we will see a chance for some wintery mix on Saturday, with highs in the 20’s. Sunday and Sunday night bring chances for snow and temperatures in the 20s.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Sunday morning and will last until lunchtime on Monday. Sunday night we will be expecting heavy snow, winds of 20-25 mph, windchills below zero, and near whiteout conditions.

These snowy and extremely cold conditions will last through the morning on Monday. Stay tuned for further updates on this dangerous weather situation.

Fog

San Angelo

23°F Fog Feels like 13°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle this evening. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle this evening. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

22°F Cloudy Feels like 14°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

21°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
19°F Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

22°F Cloudy Feels like 12°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
18°F Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

22°F Cloudy Feels like 11°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Overcast. Low 19F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

23° / 20°
Fog
Fog 0% 23° 20°

Saturday

32° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 32° 19°

Sunday

21° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 63% 21°

Monday

22° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 22°

Tuesday

36° / 18°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 36° 18°

Wednesday

30° / 13°
AM Snow Showers
AM Snow Showers 32% 30° 13°

Thursday

42° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 42° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

23°

10 PM
Cloudy
8%
23°

23°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
23°

22°

12 AM
Cloudy
3%
22°

24°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
24°

23°

2 AM
Cloudy
6%
23°

23°

3 AM
Cloudy
7%
23°

22°

4 AM
Cloudy
6%
22°

22°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

22°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
22°

21°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
21°

21°

8 AM
Cloudy
3%
21°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

23°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

11 AM
Cloudy
4%
24°

25°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
25°

27°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
27°

29°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
29°

30°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

30°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
30°

31°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
31°

31°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
31°

29°

7 PM
Cloudy
11%
29°

26°

8 PM
Cloudy
8%
26°

25°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
25°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.