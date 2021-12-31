It is the last day of the year and it looks to end with a few showers. Then, the new year kicks off with some of the coldest air we have seen so far this season.

A few showers will be possible overnight tonight into early Saturday morning. Some communities could have a couple rumbles of thunder overnight.

Saturday brings breezy conditions across the area with wind gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping lows into the low 20s and daytime highs into the 40s and 50s.

We will see a slight warm-up into the middle of next week. Then, another front arrives on Thursday morning, bringing highs back into the 50s to end the week.