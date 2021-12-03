KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, December 3, 2021

It has started to look like December, but it has yet to feel like it. Daytime highs will continue to be above average for the next several days, but at least a break from the 80s is coming.

We tied our daytime record high today of 88, set back in 2005. Thankfully, the 80s are out of here for a little while as a cold front swings through our region tonight.

This will bring highs into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Another, stronger front pushes through on Monday morning, bringing highs into the 50s and 60s.

It will warm back up on Tuesday, but another weak front will bring highs back into the upper 60s on Wednesday.