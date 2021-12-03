KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, December 3, 2021

It has started to look like December, but it has yet to feel like it. Daytime highs will continue to be above average for the next several days, but at least a break from the 80s is coming.

We tied our daytime record high today of 88, set back in 2005. Thankfully, the 80s are out of here for a little while as a cold front swings through our region tonight.

This will bring highs into the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Another, stronger front pushes through on Monday morning, bringing highs into the 50s and 60s.

It will warm back up on Tuesday, but another weak front will bring highs back into the upper 60s on Wednesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Aaron Ayers
Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Robert Lee

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Eldorado

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mertzon

Mertzon

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Eden

Eden

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

