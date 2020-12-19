KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, December 18, 2020

We are only a week out from Christmas, and it is looking like a cool holiday for us here in the Concho Valley. Before we get to Christmas, we will see a slight warm-up.

Saturday starts out with some clouds, possible isolated showers for our eastern counties. Then, a cold front clears things out and helps cool things down for the afternoon.

Next week we will see a slight warm-up with temperatures reaching into the upper 60s for daytime highs. Then, we will see a cold front move through bringing highs back into the 50s just in time for Christmas.