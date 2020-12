The weekend is almost here and so is cooler weather. The days ahead will have much more seasonable temperatures for us here in the Concho Valley.

As we go into the weekend, we will have much cooler temperatures with daytime highs in the 60s and 50s. There is a slight chance for a few showers as another cold front moves through on Sunday.

Things continue to clear out and remain on the cool side as we go into next week.