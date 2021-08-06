KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 6, 2021

After some really nice days across our area, the heat is expected to make a return this weekend. Then, dry and hot conditions are expected to prevail through much of next week.

We will start to get back into the upper 90s and low 100s as we go through the weekend. There will also be plenty of sunshine this weekend.

The sun and the heat are not expected to go away heading into next week. Much of our area will still be dealing with dry and hot conditions through the end of next week.

Remember to take it easy and be careful when spending time outside in the heat.