KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 6, 2021

After some really nice days across our area, the heat is expected to make a return this weekend. Then, dry and hot conditions are expected to prevail through much of next week.

We will start to get back into the upper 90s and low 100s as we go through the weekend. There will also be plenty of sunshine this weekend.

The sun and the heat are not expected to go away heading into next week. Much of our area will still be dealing with dry and hot conditions through the end of next week.

Remember to take it easy and be careful when spending time outside in the heat.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

96°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 98°
Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Fair

Robert Lee

95°F Fair Feels like 96°
Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Fair

Mertzon

94°F Fair Feels like 95°
Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly Cloudy

Eden

93°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.