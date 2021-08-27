KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 27, 2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The weather across our area is about to turn slightly cooler as we roll into the weekend. Then, we will see more sun and warmer temperatures into the middle of next week.

This weekend brings about a few clouds across our region, that will help keep temperatures down into the low 90s. These cooler temperatures will carry on over into our Monday, then things will quickly turn more sunny and warm back into the upper 90s by Tuesday.

The end of next week looks to bring even more sun across much of the area. Thus, resulting in more heat across our region with daytime highs still expected to be in the 90s through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.