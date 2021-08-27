KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 27, 2021

The weather across our area is about to turn slightly cooler as we roll into the weekend. Then, we will see more sun and warmer temperatures into the middle of next week.

This weekend brings about a few clouds across our region, that will help keep temperatures down into the low 90s. These cooler temperatures will carry on over into our Monday, then things will quickly turn more sunny and warm back into the upper 90s by Tuesday.

The end of next week looks to bring even more sun across much of the area. Thus, resulting in more heat across our region with daytime highs still expected to be in the 90s through Friday.