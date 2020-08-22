KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, August 21, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Things are warming back up across the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching back to 100°. Plus, we have to watch out for double tropical trouble in the Atlantic.

Over the next seven days, things will be mostly sunny and warm across the area. Temperatures over the next seven days will be close to normal for this time of the year.

We are also keeping a close watch on the tropics. Two tropical systems in the Atlantic are expected to make there way to the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to hurricanes by next week. The storms could make landfall anywhere from Texas to Florida sometime next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.