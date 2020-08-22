KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, August 21, 2020

Things are warming back up across the Concho Valley with temperatures reaching back to 100°. Plus, we have to watch out for double tropical trouble in the Atlantic.

Over the next seven days, things will be mostly sunny and warm across the area. Temperatures over the next seven days will be close to normal for this time of the year.

We are also keeping a close watch on the tropics. Two tropical systems in the Atlantic are expected to make there way to the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to hurricanes by next week. The storms could make landfall anywhere from Texas to Florida sometime next week.