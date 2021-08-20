KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 20, 2021

We will see more sunshine rolling into the weekend, and that means warmer temperatures are on the horizon. The dry weather looks to carry on into a majority of the upcoming week, with high pressure controlling our weather pattern.

High pressure is set to start building in over the weekend, leading to more sunshine, drier weather, and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs over the weekend will top out in the mid to upper 90s, while morning lows will start out in the 70s.

Next week high pressure settles in across much of our region, giving way to more sunshine and warm temperatures. Daytime highs through next week will continue to be in the upper 90s, and morning lows will be in the low 70s.