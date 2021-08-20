KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 20, 2021

We will see more sunshine rolling into the weekend, and that means warmer temperatures are on the horizon. The dry weather looks to carry on into a majority of the upcoming week, with high pressure controlling our weather pattern.

High pressure is set to start building in over the weekend, leading to more sunshine, drier weather, and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs over the weekend will top out in the mid to upper 90s, while morning lows will start out in the 70s.

Next week high pressure settles in across much of our region, giving way to more sunshine and warm temperatures. Daytime highs through next week will continue to be in the upper 90s, and morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Generally clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.