KSAN Storm Team forecast – Friday, August 14, 2020

San Angelo hit 109° this afternoon, breaking the old daily high temperature record of 108° set back in 1929. More hot weather is expected as we go into the weekend.

This weekend looks to be mainly dry, with temperatures at or over 100°. On Sunday afternoon, there is a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms across the area.

As we begin the work week, temperatures will be cooler, as a weak cold front moves through the area on Monday. This will result in a better chance for isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures on Monday.

