KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 13, 2021

It was another warm day mixed with sun and clouds, but a few cooler days are ahead. Not only will things be cooler this weekend, but we will also be in for some showers and storms.

Saturday will be the first day for scattered showers and storms across our area. Daytime highs will remain in the low 90s on Saturday and last into Monday.

The best chance for rain comes on Sunday, in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will last into the beginning of next week, before more sun returns to the area by the middle of the week.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.