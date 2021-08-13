KSAN Storm Team Forecast – Friday, August 13, 2021

It was another warm day mixed with sun and clouds, but a few cooler days are ahead. Not only will things be cooler this weekend, but we will also be in for some showers and storms.

Saturday will be the first day for scattered showers and storms across our area. Daytime highs will remain in the low 90s on Saturday and last into Monday.

The best chance for rain comes on Sunday, in the form of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will last into the beginning of next week, before more sun returns to the area by the middle of the week.