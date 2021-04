It is the first day of Rodeo and it is a warm start with highs once again in the 90s. A cold front is on the way to the Concho Valley bringing cooler conditions.

Saturday brings sunny conditions with highs in the low 80s. Sunday warms into the low 90s, before temperatures drop into the 60s and 70s for daytime highs next week.

The middle of next week brings chances for showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley. The best chance for rain across the area comes on Wednesday.