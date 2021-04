More sunny and warm weather is on the way for our weekend. Then, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms next week.

This weekend brings plenty of sunshine and warm weather across the area. We will see highs in the 80s and 90s this weekend.

Warm weather continues into the beginning of next week, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Next Tuesday brings a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the Concho Valley.