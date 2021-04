It is Good Friday, and that means Easter Sunday is right around the corner. The holiday weekend is bringing some cloud cover and cool temperatures.

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy conditions, and a slight chance for a hit or miss shower. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Easter bring cloudy conditions across the area with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s once again. Next week brings highs back to the 80s and low 90s, with more sunshine.