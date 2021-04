The next few days here in the Concho Valley will be filled with clouds and cooler temperatures. Then, next week the sun returns with more seasonable temperatures.

This weekend will have mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s. Next week we will see a little more sun, with highs returning back into the 70s.

By the end of next week highs will be approaching the low 80s, with another chance for showers and thunderstorms.