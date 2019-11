Good Sunday evening. Hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy the nice weather we have had this weekend.

As of 6:15 PM, temperatures in much of the Concho Valley were sitting in the upper 60’s, with a few locations reporting low 70’s.

As we go into the next five hours, expect mostly clear conditions to persist with temperatures coming down into the upper 50’s.

Be sure to tune into KSAN news after NFL Football on NBC, for your full forecast and a look at the Thanksgiving holiday.