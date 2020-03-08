KSAN Storm Team digital weather update – Sunday, March 8, 2020

We have already seen some showers across the Concho Valley this afternoon. As we go into the rest of the evening and overnight hours, there is a potential to see more showers.

We are starting to see a break in the rain from west to east at this time. However, more showers could move through the area as we go into the evening and early morning hours.

Best chance of showers will likely be before 2 AM tomorrow morning. Yet, there is still a small chance of a scattered shower by 5 AM tomorrow.

