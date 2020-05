Thursday will be slightly warmer with temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. We could see isolated stray storms Thursday afternoon.

A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing temperatures down into the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Mother’s Day will be sunny and pleasant with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

For the start of next week, a disturbance will bring slight rain chances for the Concho Valley with highs remaining in the mid 80s. Rain coverage will be isolated.