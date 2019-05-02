KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday May 1, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

——-FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind around 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Make it a great Thursday! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.