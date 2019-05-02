KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Wednesday May 1, 2019

——-FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ——

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 10 to 15 mph. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind around 15 mph.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Make it a great Thursday!