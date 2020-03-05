KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday March 4, 2020

Skies will clear and Thursday will be sunny with highs in the 70s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

A weak cold front will move through the region Friday with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

For the weekend, temperatures will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies for Saturday.

A disturbance will move in from the west on Sunday bringing the potential for more rain for the Concho Valley. Expect scattered evening showers lasting into Monday morning. Rain coverage will be isolated to scattered as not as widespread and heavy like we experienced within the past 24 hours.

Next week highs will warm into the upper 70s. We could see more showers in the forecast by next Wednesday