KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday March 25, 2020

Wednesday has officially been the hottest day for 2020 for San Angelo. We are going to continue to see summer-like conditions for the rest of the work week.

A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley late Friday bringing highs back down into the 70s. We could see showers late Friday evening lasting into early Saturday morning.

Skies will clear out Saturday evening to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows next weekend will drop into the 40s.

For the start of next week, another cold front will move in from the west bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain in the 70s.

Next Wednesday, we will see calm conditions with partly cloudy skies with highs potentially reaching the 80s in some areas.