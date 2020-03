Thursday– Expect mostly cloudy and warm conditions across the area. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. High: 83° | Low: 57° Chance of rain: 20%

Friday– Expect rain showers and thunderstorms across the area. A storm or two could be strong or even severe. High: 72° | Low: 56° Chance of rain: 70%

Saturday– Expect more rain showers and thunderstorms continuing into your Saturday. High: 78° | Low: 56° Chance of rain: 60%