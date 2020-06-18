KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday June 17, 2020

Temperatures will be hot for the next several days with highs in the upper 90s. Each day for the rest of the week will have the potential for hit or miss isolated showers and storms.

Rain chances will be slim and not widespread. Skies will remain mostly sunny for most of the Concho Valley. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

For Father’s Day, high temperatures could top out at 100 with hot temperatures lasting through the start of next week.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports that both wildfires in Coke and Sutton counties have been 100% contained.

