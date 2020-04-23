KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday April 22, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A calm and quiet weather pattern is in store for the end of the week. Highs Thursday will top out in the 90s with winds out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

We were dealing with very dry conditions for western portions of the Concho Valley. A massive wildfire is burning in extreme southern Crockett county, estimated at over 23,000 acres. We can expect dew points to rise heading into Thursday.

As skies remain sunny through the weekend, a weak dry cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley Friday bringing high temperatures back down into the low 80s for Saturday.

Next week will be hot with highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.