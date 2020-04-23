KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday April 22, 2020

A calm and quiet weather pattern is in store for the end of the week. Highs Thursday will top out in the 90s with winds out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

We were dealing with very dry conditions for western portions of the Concho Valley. A massive wildfire is burning in extreme southern Crockett county, estimated at over 23,000 acres. We can expect dew points to rise heading into Thursday.

As skies remain sunny through the weekend, a weak dry cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley Friday bringing high temperatures back down into the low 80s for Saturday.

Next week will be hot with highs in the 90s.