KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday April 15, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect Thursday to be warmer with sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley on Friday bringing high temperatures back down into the 60s. Also, Friday will have more cloud cover.

This weekend, temperatures will warm into the 70s on Saturday and in the 80s on Sunday. We could see a few scattered showers on Saturday as a short wave disturbance moves through Texas.

The start of next week will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. There is a good chance we will top out in the 90s for Tuesday.

We are going to have to keep a close eye on the weather forecast next week. An upper level low will bring thunderstorm chances by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.