KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Wednesday April 15, 2020

Expect Thursday to be warmer with sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s. A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley on Friday bringing high temperatures back down into the 60s. Also, Friday will have more cloud cover.

This weekend, temperatures will warm into the 70s on Saturday and in the 80s on Sunday. We could see a few scattered showers on Saturday as a short wave disturbance moves through Texas.

The start of next week will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. There is a good chance we will top out in the 90s for Tuesday.

We are going to have to keep a close eye on the weather forecast next week. An upper level low will bring thunderstorm chances by next Wednesday.