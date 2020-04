Thursday – Partly cloudy then clearing in the evening hours. Winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Low: 60°|High: 85°

Friday – Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Low: 60°|High: 71°

Saturday – 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds out of the north northeast at 5-15 mph. Low: 49°|High: 66°