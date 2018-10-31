KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Tuesday October 30, 2018

It’s looking more likely that showers and thunderstorms will impact your Halloween plans as a cold front slides through the Concho Valley. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting in the morning behind the front before a second wave of showers and thunderstorms – some strong – will slide in during the evening hours. Those will have the potential to be briefly severe with 60mph winds and up to golf ball size hail. The good news is dry air will work into the area to help lead to a sunny and nice start to November.

——FROM YOUR KSAN STORM TEAM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST JOSH JOHNS ———

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 55 by 5pm. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Have a wonderful Halloween!