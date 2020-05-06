KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday May 5, 2020

Breaking News
A brief warm up will take place for the next couple of days for the Concho Valley with plenty of sunshine to last for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 80s.

Thursday we will be in the 90s with sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Friday keeping temperatures around the seasonal normal. Highs will be in the low 80s for Friday.

Pleasant weather is expected for the weekend with high temperatures topping out in the upper 70s. A disturbance moving through West Texas for the start of next week could bring rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.

