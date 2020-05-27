KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday May 26, 2020

Closings
Wednesday highs in San Angelo will top out at 91 with partly cloudy skies. However, during the evening hours we could see isolated strong storms flare up in our eastern areas, such as McCulloch, Concho, Menard.

Weather models indicate that storm potential is mainly going to remain east of San Angelo. Threats with storms include large hail, damaging winds, and dangerous lightning.

The later half of the week will be quiet with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s. A upper level high pressure system will sit over Texas keeping skies clear and temperatures warm.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s.

