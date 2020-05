Highs Wednesday will be warm with mostly sunny skies during the day. However, we could see a few strong storms in the evening hours.

For the rest of the week, we could see a storms flare up in the evening hours. Highs will remain in the 90s.

As an upper level lows moves over Texas, more widespread storm chances are expected into the weekend. Rain and storms will last through the start of next week for Memorial Day. Next week, temperatures will be slightly cooler topping out in the mid 80s.