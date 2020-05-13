KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday May 12, 2020

Weather

The Concho Valley will be under the gun for severe weather Wednesday night. We could see a few strong to severe storms move through our northern areas. Main threats include isolated tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Highs Wednesday will top out at around 91° with overnight lows in the 60s.

A upper level low pressure system will move through Friday and Saturday bringing the possibility of showers and storms. Some could be severe.

Next weekend looks calmer with highs in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

