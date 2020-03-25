Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday March 24, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High temperatures will surpass the 90° mark in the Concho Valley for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy conditions and dry conditions. Overnight lows will be pleasant and drop into the 60s for the rest of the work week.

Due to sunny, dry and breezy conditions an elevated fire risk is likely for the Concho Valley, so be extra cautious if you are burning outdoors.

A cold front will sweep through West Texas bringing showers late Friday evening and lasting into Saturday morning. High temperatures will go from the 90s to back to the 70s, which is our seasonal normal for the Concho Valley for this time of year.

Next weekend, mostly cloudy to overcast skies are in the picture with highs in the 70s.

Our next weather system could bring showers back to the Concho Valley for next Monday. Highs for the start of next week will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.