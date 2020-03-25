KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday March 24, 2020

High temperatures will surpass the 90° mark in the Concho Valley for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny with breezy conditions and dry conditions. Overnight lows will be pleasant and drop into the 60s for the rest of the work week.

Due to sunny, dry and breezy conditions an elevated fire risk is likely for the Concho Valley, so be extra cautious if you are burning outdoors.

A cold front will sweep through West Texas bringing showers late Friday evening and lasting into Saturday morning. High temperatures will go from the 90s to back to the 70s, which is our seasonal normal for the Concho Valley for this time of year.

Next weekend, mostly cloudy to overcast skies are in the picture with highs in the 70s.

Our next weather system could bring showers back to the Concho Valley for next Monday. Highs for the start of next week will be in the 70s.