A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Concho Valley until 12 am Wednesday. Main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and dangerous lightning.

Storms are expected to clear the Concho Valley by 3 am. Lingering showers are possible through Wednesday morning.

Another disturbance will bring rain and storm chances to the Concho Valley for Thursday morning.

A cold front moving through Friday will bring highs back in the low 50s for the weekend.