KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday June 30, 2020

High temperatures are going to remain hot and muggy for the next several days.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect through 7pm, Wednesday. A Heat advisory means that hot weather conditions is expected. This will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned structures, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Due to hot temperatures and high humidity, we are expected heat indices in the Concho Valley to reach up to 107°.

Highs Wednesday will reach about 103 in San Angelo. Afternoon isolated storms are possible Wednesday.

Highs will remain in the 100s through the end of the week with mostly sunny skies for this weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 70s.