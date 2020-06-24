KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday June 23, 2020

Your seven day forecast from KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez:

Wednesday – A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 96. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.