KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday June 2, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs in the Concho Valley will begin to warm into the upper 90s. As area of high pressure moves over Texas, it will keep the weather pattern quiet for the next several days in the Concho Valley.

By the start of next week, we could see the high temperature surpass the 100 degree mark.

Eyes on the Gulf

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move northward on Friday.

As of 9pm Tuesday, the center of the storm is centered 50 mi NW of Ciudad de Carmen with 45 mph wind moving south at 3 mph.

Follow KSAN Chief Meteorologist Chris Ramirez on Facebook and Twitter!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.