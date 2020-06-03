KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday June 2, 2020

Highs in the Concho Valley will begin to warm into the upper 90s. As area of high pressure moves over Texas, it will keep the weather pattern quiet for the next several days in the Concho Valley.

By the start of next week, we could see the high temperature surpass the 100 degree mark.

Eyes on the Gulf

Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move northward on Friday.

As of 9pm Tuesday, the center of the storm is centered 50 mi NW of Ciudad de Carmen with 45 mph wind moving south at 3 mph.

