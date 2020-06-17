KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday June 16, 2020

High temperatures in the Concho Valley will remain in the upper 90s with the chance for hit or miss isolated showers and storms. Rain will be sparse and not widespread.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

According to the U.S Drought Index, abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the Concho Valley with moderate drought conditions in place for portions of Crockett county.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service burn bans are currently in effect for Tom Green, Concho, Menard, Coke, Sutton and Crockett counties.