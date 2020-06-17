KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday June 16, 2020

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

High temperatures in the Concho Valley will remain in the upper 90s with the chance for hit or miss isolated showers and storms. Rain will be sparse and not widespread.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

According to the U.S Drought Index, abnormally dry conditions are spreading across the Concho Valley with moderate drought conditions in place for portions of Crockett county.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service burn bans are currently in effect for Tom Green, Concho, Menard, Coke, Sutton and Crockett counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Severe Weather Special 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.