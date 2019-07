A heat advisory will go into effect for San Angelo from 1pm to 7pm on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Temperatures are expected to reach 104 degrees with heat indices ranging from 107-110.

Practice heat safety measures if you plan to spend prolonged time outdoors Wednesday. During the evening hours, expect a few isolated thunderstorms to flare up.

Storm chances will remain in the picture Friday and Thursday. Highs will remain in the upper 90’s through the next seven days.