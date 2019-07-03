KSAN Storm Team Daily Forecast Update – Tuesday July 2, 2019

Skies will be mostly sunny for the next couple of days with highs in the mid 90’s. We will see the potential for evening isolated showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Independence Day. No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but keep an eye on the skies for any stray storms that could make their way into the Concho Valley.

By the end of the week, high temperatures will get warmer with mostly sunny conditions. Average high for July is 96°. We will see temperatures surpass that this weekend and for the start of next week.