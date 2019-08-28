KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday August 27, 2019

Storm chances have diminished tonight and formed further west of the Concho Valley.

Severe thunderstorms hit along the I-20 corridor near Pecos and Ft. Stockton.

A stalled front has situated south of the Concho Valley bringing us cooler temperatures throughout the viewing area.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to be in the forecast Wednesday with a high of 93°.

Thursday and Friday will be warm with mostly sunny conditions with highs ranging from 97° to 98°.

This weekend another front is expected with slight chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms. High’s Sunday will dip back down to 93 degrees.

A warm up of highs back into the upper 90’s is in store for Monday and Tuesday

