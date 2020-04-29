KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday April 28, 2020

A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will only top out at 83 degrees with winds out of the north northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies Wednesday will remain sunny.

As a ridge of high pressure moves over Texas from the west on Thursday, highs will warm up into the 90s for the end of the week with sunny skies. Highs could eventually top out at 100 on Saturday.

Summer-like weather pattern will be in the picture through the weekend.

