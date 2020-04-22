KSAN Storm Team daily forecast update – Tuesday April 21, 2020

Wednesday morning, expect a few strong isolated storms in the Concho Valley. Main threats include large hail and damaging winds.

Skies will clear out Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the mid 80s in San Angelo.

A quiet and warm weather pattern is expected from Thursday into the weekend. Skies will be sunny with highs in the 90s for Thursday.

A dry cold front is expected to sweep through the Concho Valley Friday bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Highs Saturday will top out in the low 80s’ to upper 70s.