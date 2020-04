A Frost Advisory will be in effect for the entire Concho Valley from 4am through 9am Wednesday morning. Make sure to protect sensitive vegetation!

Highs Wednesday will be warmer and pleasant with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

Thursday will warm into the 80s with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will sweep through the Concho Valley bringing cooler temperatures for Friday with highs back down into the 60s. We could see rain chances lasting into the weeken.d